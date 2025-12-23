P34-M BUCAS center to rise in Sta Ana town

A P34 million Department of Health (DOH) BUCAS Center will be constructed in Santa Ana town.

DOH and local officials led a groundbreaking ceremony two days before Christmas, marking the start of the project.

The facility will be built inside a 1.2-hectare site in Barangay San Bartolome, donated by Santa Ana Mayor Dinan Labung.

The Pampanga provincial government will fund the site development and land filling in the amount of ?50 million.

The national government will shoulder ?34 million for building construction and ?35 million for equipment.

The groundbreaking was led by representatives from the DOH, Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital (JBLMGH), the Provincial Government of Pampanga, and the Municipal Government of Sta. Ana.

Once completed, the BUCAS Center will be operated by the DOH and JBLMGH.

The center is targeted to be fully operational by July 2026.