P3.4-M shabu seized from Chinese nationals

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some P3.4-million worth of illegal drugs were seized from three Chinese nationals during a buy-bust operation launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City on Monday.

PDEA Pampanga Director Allan Dela Cruz identified the suspects as Bin Da, Hei Xiao, and Gua Xiao.

Dela Cruz said the operation took a month to be organized as the suspects were ‘extremely cautious’.

Shabu weighing half a kilo and worth P3.4-million were recovered from the aliens by PDEA agents.

Lawmen also seized the suspects’ personal belongings, and the marked money used in the operation.

A non-bailable offense for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) in relation to Section 26B (conspiracy to sell drugs) of RA 9165 will be filed against the suspects.