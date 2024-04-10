P3.4M shabu seized from drug supplier

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested on Tuesday a 22-year-old man for allegedy peddling illegal drugs.

The suspect, identified as Jomarie Rabang, was nabbed in an entrapment operation in Pasay City.

Rabang was involved in the bulk distribution of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) in Metro Manila, Bulacan and Pampanga.

The suspect yielded around 500 grams of suspected ‘shabu’ worth P3.4-million, and the marked money used in the operation.

He now faces charges in court for violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs), Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act 2022.