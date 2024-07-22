P3.4-M ‘shabu’ seized from Chinese national

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some P3.4-million worth of shabu were seized from a Chinese national during a buy-bust operation launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Police Station 5 in Angeles City yesterday, July 21.

PDEA identified the suspect as Long Chen, 24, a resident of Barangay Cuayan in Angeles City.

The agency said Chen has been staying in the Philippines for nearly four years and was renting his residence in Angeles City.

Authorities recovered a resealable plastic containing the illegal drugs kept in a brown paper bag, a smart phone, and a car.

A non-bailable offense in connection with Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed against the suspect.