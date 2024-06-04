P3.4M shabu seized in suspected POGO hub

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted a raid on a suspected Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) hub in Angeles City yesterday.

PDEA reported receiving a tip about illegal drug activities at a site within a private subdivision in Barangay Pampang, Angeles City.

PDEA agents said they discovered several computer units and assorted cellphones believed to be used in POGO operations

Three male Chinese nationals, identified as Li Guo, 37; Wan Li, 41; and Liao Hong Tao, 31, found inside the building were immediately arrested by the PDEA agents.

The law enforcement agency said the suspects were involved in the distribution of illegal drugs to POGO workers.

PDEA agents said the foreigners are staying in the country for about a year now.

The operation also yielded some 500 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) worth P3,400,000.

The suspects are now facing charges of violation of Section 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) in relation to section 26B (conspiracy to sell drugs) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.