P35 wage hike for NCR private sector workers effective July

MANILA – Minimum wage earners in Metro Manila will get a bit of relief from the rising cost of living after the region's wage board approved a PHP35 hike in their daily salary.

In a social media post Monday, the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board - National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR) said Wage Order No. NCR-25 was signed on June 27 and published Monday.

The order will take effect 15 days after its publication.

Upon its effectivity, the daily minimum pay for non-agriculture workers would be set at PHP645 from the current PHP610.

On the other hand, the daily minimum wage for workers in agriculture (plantation and non-plantation), service/retail establishments employing 15 workers or less, and manufacturing establishments regularly employing less than 10 workers, will be raised to PHP608 from the current PHP573.

“The minimum wage rates prescribed under this Order shall be for the normal working hours which shall not exceed eight (8) hours of work a day,” it said.

Prior to the approval of the salary increase, three petitions were filed before the Board asking for wage adjustments ranging from PHP597 to PHP750, by Unity for Wage Increase Now, St. Lukes Medical Center Employees' Association, The Medical City Employees' Association, St. Luke's Medical Center Global City Employees' Union Independent, Manila Doctors Hospital Employees' Association and Pasig Labor Alliance for Democracy and Development.

The RTWPB-NCR held three consultations/public hearings with labor and management on May 23, June 4 and June 20 in Quezon City.

The last wage hike order in NCR was approved on July 16, 2023, which set a PHP40 increase. (PNA)