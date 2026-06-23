P3.7-M illegal drugs seized in Magalang

Some P3.7-million worth of suspected illegal drugs was recovered after a resident turned over a suspicious luggage bag to Magalang police on Monday.

The Police Regional Office III (PRO-3) said the resident sought assistance from the Magalang Municipal Police Station on Monday, June 22 after receiving text messages directing her to transfer a white luggage bag from her residence to another location in Clark.

The resident instead reported the matter to authorities, the PRO-3 added.

Police personnel, along with members of the Provincial Intelligence Unit, Provincial Intelligence and Drug Monitoring Unit, barangay officials, and representatives from the Department of Justice, proceeded to the location and conducted an inventory of the luggage.

Recovered from the bag were sachets containing shabu and other illegal drugs weighing 530 grams with an estimated street value of ?3.6 million.

Authorities also found suspected party drugs valued at ?149,600, vape cartridges, drug paraphernalia, cash, jewelry, identification cards, and other items.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, lauded the citizen for his vigilance and initiative that resulted in the recovery of the illegal drugs.

"This development underscores the importance of public cooperation in our campaign against criminality and illegal drugs. The willingness of a concerned citizen to come forward enabled law enforcement authorities to recover a significant volume of suspected illegal drugs and other evidence,” Mendez said.