P374K ‘shabu’ seized in Magalang town

Policemen seized some P374,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation conducted in Magalang town on Tuesday night.

The 38-year-old suspect, tagged as a high-value target was collared by joint operatives of the Magalang Municipal Police Station and the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPPO).

The cops confiscated from the suspect 55 grams of shabu worth valued at P374,000.

The suspect is detained at the Magalang police station and facing charges in court for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002).

Colonel Eugene M. Marcelo, Pampanga police provincial director, said they have intensified their campaign illegal drugs in line with the directive of Governor Lilia Pineda.

“The neutralization of a high-value drug target is a clear testament to the PNP’s strengthened campaign against illegal drugs. This operation reflects our firm resolve to protect every Kapampangan community from the scourge of narcotics, and to ensure that justice prevails over criminality,” Marcelo said.