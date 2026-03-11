P382M cigarette materials seized in Apalit town

Authorities seized P382 million worth of illicit cigarette materials following two separate operations conducted in Apalit, Pampanga recently.

With this, the government has prevented an estimated ₱93.77-million in potential excise tax losses, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said.

The BIR led the raid, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) at a warehouse inside the Golden Haojia Industrial Compound in Barangay Balucuc.

Authorities found large volumes of cigarette packaging materials, tipping paper and other production inputs intended for large-scale cigarette production.

More than 4.8 million BIR excise tax stamps were also recovered, including counterfeit stamps bearing identical serial numbers.

Initial verification conducted by the BIR showed that the warehouse was not registered with Revenue District Office No. 21B – South Pampanga, raising possible violations of the National Internal Revenue Code.

“The BIR will continue to strengthen enforcement against illicit cigarette operations that undermine legitimate businesses and deprive the government of much-needed revenues for public services,” BIR Commissioner Charito Mendoza said.