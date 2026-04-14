Pampanga

P4 to P21 rollback seen for gasoline, diesel Tuesday

PRICES DOWN. An oil firm attendant serves a motorist in this photo taken Feb. 2, 2026 at a fuel station in Paco, Manila. Oil prices will be reduced by as much as PHP20.89/liter on Tuesday (April 14). (PNA photo by Yancy Lim)
PRICES DOWN. An oil firm attendant serves a motorist in this photo taken Feb. 2, 2026 at a fuel station in Paco, Manila. Oil prices will be reduced by as much as PHP20.89/liter on Tuesday (April 14). (PNA photo by Yancy Lim)
Published on

MANILA – Oil firms on Monday announced fuel price cuts of up to PHP20.89/liter effective Tuesday, offering relief after recent price spikes due to the Middle East conflict.

Seaoil and Petron will reduce diesel prices by PHP20.89/liter at 6 a.m., while Jetti Petroleum will cut diesel prices by PHP2.70/liter.

For gasoline, Seaoil and Petron will roll back prices by PHP4.43/liter, while Jetti will make no adjustment.

Seaoil and Petron will also reduce kerosene prices by PHP8.50/liter.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the rollback will provide relief to consumers and assured the public of continued measures to cushion the impact of oil price volatility. (PNA)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph