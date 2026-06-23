P400-M fishport to rise in Masantol town: solon

A ₱400-million fishport facility is set to be established in Masantol town to strengthen the fisheries industry in Pampanga’s coastal communities, according to Pampanga 4th District Representative Anna York Bondoc.

Bondoc said ₱200 million has been allocated for the project’s first phase under the 2026 national budget, while another ₱200 million is being eyed for funding in 2027 to complete the second phase.

The proposed fishport complex will include an ice plant, fish market, water treatment facility, retail area, and a “paluto” hub for consumers and traders.

According to Bondoc, the facility will serve as a major trading center for fishery products from the coastal towns of Masantol, Macabebe, and Minalin, which are among Pampanga’s leading producers of aquatic resources.

“Pinakamalaking local and export fishport sa Hagonoy ay binabaha na. Malaking business po ito para sa mga bayan ng Macabebe, Masantol at Minalin,” Bondoc said.

The lawmaker added that Pampanga’s 4th District is the country’s leading producer of crabs and shrimps and ranks second nationwide in the production of bangus and tilapia.

Once completed, the fishport is expected to enhance post-harvest facilities, improve market access for fisherfolk, and boost the fisheries industry in the district.