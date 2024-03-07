P400-M medical complex rising in Sto. Tomas town

STO. TOMAS — This town, which is Pampanga's smallest and youngest municipality, is set to become home to a state-of-the-art medical complex.

Fourth district Representative Anna York Bondoc said they are developing the vicinity of the newly opened Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital Ambulatory Surgical and Multi-Specialty Center (JASMC) here into a one-stop medical compound.

The local government of Sto. Tomas donated to the Department of Health (DOH) a P45-million building, which is now the JASMC, along with the 6,000 square-meter lot where the facility stands.

On Wednesday, DOH Secretary Teodora Herbosa together with Bondoc, Mayor Johnny Sambo, Governor Dennis Pineda and Vice Governor Lilia Pineda lead the ground breaking for a P200-million building at the back of the JASMC.

The construction of the infrastructure will be funded by the DOH. It will serve as an extension facility for the BUCAS and JASMC.

Aside from this, Mayor Johnny Sambo said the local government has donated additional two hectares of lot for the expansion of the JASMC.

“Para mailapit po ang kalidad na serbisyong pangkalusugan at bilang tulong sa health programs ni President Bongbong Marcos at ng Pineda family, ang munisipyo po ang nagdodonate ng lupa sa DOH. Hindi na lalayo ang aking mga kababayan, kahit lakad lang ay aabot na sila dito sa ating sarilng JBL,” said Sambo.

Bondoc said the provincial government donated a lot for the soon-to-rise medical school, which will also be constructed inside the JASMC compound.

She said some P70-million was allocated from the National Expenditure Program for the construction of the educational facility.

The lawmaker said she will be providing P20-million for the project.

She added that some P50 million will come from Senator Sonny Angara who pledged another P50-million for the project.

“Synchronized and coordinated ang magiging development dito at magiging medical compound similar to the Philippine General Hospital in Manila,” Bondoc said.

She added that the medical facilities of BUCAS at JASMC will complement the studies of medicine students, providing them opportunities to conduct clinical training and internships on-site.

“Magiging seamless and health service sa ating mga kababayan sa fourth district while also training ang ating mga susunod na magiging doktor, nurses, medical technologists at iba pang medical professionals,” she said.