P408K shabu seized in Mabalacat City

More than P400,000 worth of shabu were seized during a buy-bust operation conducted by police in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City on Monday night, October 26.

The operation was conducted by the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 3 and Mabalacat City Police Station.

The alleged illegal drugs were recovered from two suspects who were arrested during the operation.

A total of 60 grams of shabu valued at ?408,000 and a .38-caliber revolver sans serial number were confiscated during the operation.

Authorities are preparing charges the suspects for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Colonel Ricardo M. David, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, vowed to continue their fight against the illegal drug trade.

“Walang puwang ang ilegal na droga at ilegal na armas sa Pampanga. Tuloy-tuloy ang aming operasyon upang panagutin ang mga lumalabag sa batas at mapanatiling ligtas ang bawat Kapampangan,” he said.