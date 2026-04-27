P4.5-M tampered LPG cylinders seized

Police seized P4.5 million worth of tampered and counterfeit liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in an anti-illegal operation in Mariveles, Bataan over the weekend.

Brigadier General Jess Mandap, director of Police Regional Office III, said the operation was conducted following reports of unauthorized distribution of fake LPG products at a gas sales center in Barangay Alasasin.

Operatives of the Regional Special Operations Group–Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Bataan Provincial Field Unit, and Mariveles MunicipalPolice Station carried out a buy-bust operation that confirmed the illegal activity.

A "poseur buyer" was able to purchase an LPG cylinder later found to be tampered with and bearing a counterfeit seal.

Five individuals were arrested during the operation.

Authorities discovered an ongoing refilling and alteration of LPG cylinders.

Police recovered hundreds of cylinders, a delivery truck loaded with tampered containers, refilling equipment, and materials used for resealing and repainting.

Mendez said charges are being prepared against the arrested individuals.

He warned that the distribution and sale of illegal LPG pose serious risks to public safety, noting that tampered cylinders could trigger fires or explosions.

“Hindi ito simpleng iligal na negosyo. Delikado ito. Kapag tampered ang LPG, puwedeng magdulot ng sunog o pagsabog na direktang banta sa buhay at ari-arian ng ating mga kababayan,” Mendez said.

The police official urged the public to report suspicious activities.

“Mahalaga ang papel ng publiko. Sa tulong ng tamang impormasyon, mas mabilis nating mapipigilan ang ganitong uri ng operasyon,” Mendez said.