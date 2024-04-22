P46-M facilities opened in Aeta ancestral domain

CLARK FREEPORT -- Clark Development Corporation, along with its partners, recently completed five family care centers worth P46 million at the Aeta ancestral domain here.

The Bloomberry Cultural Foundation, Inc. (BCFI) funded the multi-purpose buildings to provide basic education and other social services for the Aeta Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples (ICCs/IPs) and support ancestral domain development.

The CDC, headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera, and its partners inaugurated the fifth structure in Sitio Burog, San Vicente, Bamban, Tarlac province on April 16, 2024.

Established within the Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title (CADT) 025-A area, other centers are located in Marcos Village, Sitio Calapi, Mabalacat City, Pampanga, and Sto. Niño and San Vicente in Bamban, Tarlac.

The CDC has partnered with the concerned local government units (LGUs) for the project execution.

In return, the LGUs vowed to provide logistical support and contribute to the teachers' honorarium.

Since 2019, 174 individuals have graduated from the program. There are currently 93 enrolled students in the facilities.#