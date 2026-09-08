P48.9-M illicit cigarettes seized in Mabalacat City

Police have seized nearly P49-million worth of suspected illicit cigarettes during an operation in Mabalacat City on Monday, September 7.

The Police Regional Office 3 (PRO-3) said personnel from the Regional Special Operations Group-Regional Intelligence Division 3 (RSOG-RID3), Mabalacat City Police Station and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Regional Field Unit 3 intercepted a wing van allegedly used to transport and store the products.

The operation was initiated more than a week of surveillance after police monitored the vehicle in a secluded area in the city.

Authorities found 759 master cases of “MODERN” cigarettes inside the van -- 329 master cases of red packs and 430 master cases of blue packs.

The cigarettes, which had an estimated market value of P48,955,500, allegedly did not bear Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) tax stamps.

Police also seized the wing van and three cellular phones during the operation.

Four individuals were arrested while the confiscated items were taken to the RSOG-RID3 office for documentation and proper disposition.

PRO-3 said the seized cigarette products were placed under examination and verification. It added that it is coordinating with concerned government agencies to determine the appropriate violations.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez, PRO-3 director, said the operation was carried out through intelligence gathering and coordination among police units.

“This is more than a ?48.9-million seizure. Every shipment of illicit goods that we stop is one less opportunity for illegal trade to profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and our communities,” Mendez said.