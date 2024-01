CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Authorities seized illegal drugs worth P500,000 in Barangay Sindalan, this city over the weekend.

The illegal narcotics were recovered from two individuals identified with their alias “Pakyaw” and “Jess”.

Some 70 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride valued at P476,000.00 and a gun were recovered from the duo’s possession.

The suspects are now facing charges for Violation of Section 5 & 11 of R.A. 9165 and R.A. 10591.