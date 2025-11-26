P500M housing projects showcased in Clark expo

The Real Estate Construct & Furnishing Expo, held on November 22–23, 2025 at SMX Clark Convention Center,had swow cased P500 million worth of housing projects.

The event concluded with investor interest and commitments to expand housing and job opportunities for Clark Freeport's workforce.

Organized by City Clark Production, the two-day activity featured 30 exhibitors and presented more than 2,000 housing units priced from under P1 million to P3 million, along with sustainable construction solutions and furnishing innovations.

Organizers Krizia Tranquilino and Roderick Salunga reported that ?500 million worth of housing projects were showcased during the expo.

Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera, together with CDC Chairman Edgardo Pamintuan and other officials, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the event.

She emphasized that housing is a cornerstone of workforce stability and economic growth.

“Accessible housing is not just a house—it is a home for all of us,” Devanadera said.

“Clark has 151,000 workers and 1,350 locators. They have the purchasing power to invest in homes they can call their own,” she added.

The CDC head cited Pampanga’s one percent poverty rate, among the lowest in the country, as an indicator of consumer demand.

The expo featured housing projects across Pampanga and nearby towns and cities, including Angeles, Mabalacat, Capas, Bamban, Porac, and Bataan.

Other participating industries included banks, home supplies, furniture, CCTV, home security, and local handicrafts.

The CDC announced plans to collaborate with developers and Clark locators to create employee housing programs and host real estate expos to sustain growth in the property sector.