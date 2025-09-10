P510-K ‘shabu’ seized in Porac

Policemen confiscated P510,000 worth of shabu following a buy-bust operation in Porac town on Tuesday, September 9.

Colonel Eugene Marcelo, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, said the operation was launched by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Porac police in Barangay Manibaug Pasig.

The suspect, identified only as “Rambo,” 39, was caught in possession of 75 grams of suspected shabu and marked money.

He is now detained at the Porac Municipal Police Station and faces charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Marcelo said the operation is part of their campaign to ensure peace and order in the province.

“These drug syndicates have no place in Pampanga. We are relentless, fearless, and ready to dismantle every criminal network that threatens our people. This is only the beginning, Pampanga will not bow to drugs,” he said.