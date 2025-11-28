NBI nabs "child molester'

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Human Trafficking Division (NBI-HTRAD) said it has arrested a manl in Hagonoy, Bulacan, for violation of Republic Act No. 11930, otherwise known as the “Anti-Online Sexual Exploitation of Children (OSAEC)”.

A girl, accompanied by her mother, appeared before the NBI-HTRAD office to report that a person has been threatening her to produce and send Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Materials (CSAEM).

In response, the NBI-HTRAD agents launched an investigation, which led to the identification of the individual responsible for the threats.

The bureau said the suspect turned out to be a relative of the complainant.

The NBI-HTRAD said its agents applied for a Warrant to Search, Seize, and Examine Computer Data (WSSECD) for the Subject's premises, which the court later granted.

On November 25, 2025, personnel of the NBI-HTRAD, NBI-Digital Forensic Laboratory (NBI-DFL), the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, Hagonoy social welfare office, and a non-governmental organization, conducted an entrapment operation to apprehend the person.

Authorities seized the suspect's three mobile phones, which were examined on-site by forensic experts.

The NBI discovered the suspect's Facebook account, which was positively identified by the victim.

Authorities also found incriminating chat messages, 12 pieces of Child Sexual Exploitation Materials, evidence of sextortion, and indications of group activities related to pedophilia.