P5.7M Rotary water project brings clean water to Aetas, school

Residents of a remote highland community of Sitio Camachile and pupils of Camachile Elementary School now have access to clean and safe water.

This, following the inauguration of a new water system on Saturday, January 31.

The project, called the Camachile Water Resources and Sanitation Facilities, is a joint project of the Rotary Club of Dolores in Pampanga and the Rotary Club of Saesongtan in South Korea. It was carried out through Rotary International Global Grant No. 2569386.

The water system cost a total of P5,742,984 covering the water reservoir study, construction work, hygiene and sanitation kits, and professional supervision to make sure the system was built properly.

Rotary District 3750 Governor Moon-Ok Kang said her district acted quickly after learning about the water problems in the community.

Moon-Ok Kang said she was proud of the members of the Rotary Club of Saesongtan and happy that they could share the project with the students and residents of Sitio Camachile.

Kim Jeong Hoon, International Exchange Standing Committee Chairman of RC Saesongtan, said water is one of Rotary’s main priorities because it is essential to life.

He stressed that helping communities gain access to clean water is an important mission, especially in areas facing water shortages.

The new facilities are meant to provide a long-term solution to the lack of basic services in the area.

The project includes a high-capacity submersible pump, overhead water tanks, and five water refilling stations for community use.

The school also received a handwashing area, a drinking station, and new and renovated toilets for students and teachers.

The project was completed over two Rotary years. It began in 2025 under the leadership of then District Governor Ariel Jersey and Rotary Club of Dolores President Maureen Gueco.

Rotary Club of Dolores President Albert Lacanlale said the project took years of hard work.

He added that it involved technical studies, many meetings, and strict budget reviews before construction could begin.

Lacanlale said the main goal was simple: to give the community and the students reliable access to clean water.

Aside from the water system, the Rotary Clubs of Dolores and Saesongtan also distributed hygiene kits to students and residents.

The Korea Saesongtan and Songtan Mindeulre Rotary Clubs also donated cash to help build a covered court at the school.

Jae Ho Lee, President of the Rotary Club of Saesongtan, said seeing the children drink clean water for the first time was very moving.

He said it made him realize how the project will help the children grow up healthy and strong.

To make sure the water system continues to operate, the Rotary Clubs signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Local Government Unit of Floridablanca in November 2025.

Mayor Michael Galang committed that the municipal government will take care of the system’s operation and maintenance.

Camachile Elementary School Principal Maria Theresa A. Galasinao thanked Rotary for the project, saying it greatly supports the health and well-being of the students.

The inauguration was attended by Mayor Galang, representatives of the Philippine Air Force, and Rotary leaders from both districts.

Rotary Club of Dolores officials present included District Rotary Foundation Chair Jesus Sama, Club President Albert Lacanlale, and Global Grant Manager Jose Lysander Galang.

The Korean delegation was led by District 3750 Governor Moon-Ok Kang, District Rotary Foundation Chair Jung Suk Lee, Rotary Club of Saesongtan President Jae Ho Lee, and Global Grant Manager Kim Ku Dong.