P5M alotted for Angeles City teachers' allowance, training

ANGELES CITY—Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., has allocated P5 million for public school teachers in the 2025 budget of the city government, intended for their additional allowance and training.

Lazatin revealed this during his meeting with the Angeles City Public School Teachers Association (ACPUSTA) at the Mayor's Office Conference Room on July 4, 2024.

"Binibigyan po natin ng prayoridad at kahalagahan ang ginagampanang tungkulin ng ating mga teachers lalo na sa paghubog at pangangalaga sa edukasyon ng ating mga Kabataan," Lazatin said.

Jerome Esguerra, President of ACPUSTA, said the initiative of Lazatin and the city council is a great help for the association, especially for their training.

"Masayang-masaya po ang mga guro at ang association, na talagang binibigyan po kami ng prayoridad ni Mayor Lazatin," Esguerra said.

He added that the program will benefit both the students and the teachers.

Lazatin said one of his priority programs is education.

The mayor added that public school students receive school gear and supplies including uniforms, bags, shoes, and socks from the local government.