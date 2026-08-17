P6.29-M shabu seized in Clark Port: Customs

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)ñPort of Clark, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Clark Inter-Agency Task Force Against Illegal Drugs (CRK-IATFAID), intercepted a shipment containing water pressure equipment with 925 grams of shabu worth ?6.29 million.

The cargo originated from the United States and bound for Taytay, Rizal.

The BOC X-ray Inspection Project (XIP) detected suspicious images inside cargo, prompting authorities to conduct inspection.

A subsequent K-9 sweeping conducted by PDEA yielded a positive indication for dangerous drugs.

Authorities discovered a transparent plastic bag wrapped in duct tape and concealed inside the equipment.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued against the shipment for violations of Section 1113(l)(3), (4), and (5) of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in relation to Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended. |via ﻿ Bureau of Customs - Port of Clark