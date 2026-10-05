P6.7M misdeclared chicken shipment busted in Subic

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Subic intercepted a P6.669-million shipment of frozen chicken meat from Hong Kong.

The shipment, contained in a 40-foot container and declared as cooked tofu, was flagged for inspection following intelligence information indicating that it might contain frozen or processed food products and agricultural commodities.

The agency said it discovered 1,380 cartons of frozen chicken breast and 174 cartons of frozen fish tofu, contrary to its declaration.

The BOC said the shipment was recommended for the issuance of a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) for violations of Republic Act No. 9711, or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009; Rule 15(b)(4) and Rule 18(a)(1) of Joint DA-DOH Administrative Order No. 2015-0007, implementing Republic Act No. 10611, or the Food Safety Act of 2013; Article III, Section 1 of Department of Agriculture Administrative Circular No. 6, Series of 2022; in relation to Section 1113(f) of Republic Act No. 10863, or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

ìThe Port of Subic remains steadfast in its duty to protect our borders and ensure that all shipments entering the country comply with customs laws and regulations. Every interception is a reminder of our responsibility to safeguard legitimate trade and protect the interests of the Filipino people,î District Collector Geniefelle P. Lagmay said.

Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno warned smugglers and their protectors.

Let this seizure serve as a warning to smugglers and those who enable or protect them, whether inside or outside the government: the Bureau will relentlessly pursue violators and ensure that they are held accountable under the law, he said.