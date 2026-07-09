P680K ‘shabu’ seized in CSF

Authorities seized an estimated P680,000 worth of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Calulut in the City of San Fernando (CSF) on Tuesday, July 7.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the CSF Police Intelligence Unit and Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) under Target Intelligence Packet (TIP) A-2026-148-PRO3-PPPO-SFCPS, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Police confiscated around 100 grams of shabu worth ?680,000, buy-bust money and other pieces of evidence.

The suspects were placed under the custody of the City of San Fernando Police Station while charges for violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared.

Colonel Ricardo M. David, director of Pampanga Police Provincial Office, vowed to intensify the anti-illegal drug campaign in the province.

“Hindi titigil ang Pampanga PPO sa pagsasagawa ng mas pinaigting na operasyon laban sa ilegal na droga. Patuloy naming hinihikayat ang publiko na makiisa at magbigay ng impormasyon upang higit pang mapalakas ang kampanya para sa isang ligtas at mapayapang Pampanga,” David said.