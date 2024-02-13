P70M convention center to rise in Sta. Ana

SANTA ANA —Pampanga Third District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr., led the groundbreaking ceremonies for the soon-to-be-rise P70 million Santa Ana Convention Center.

The 1,420 square meter facility will be used to host big events and gatherings in the town.

Mayor Norberto Gamboa, Third District Board Member Mica Gonzales, and other local officials joined Gonzales during the groundbreaking event held at the new municipal hall compound.

“This is one of the big-ticket programs we are implementing for Santa Ana. We have recently completed a similar project in Bacolor and we are moving to complete several others in other areas of the district. We hope to see facilities like these that can be used for a multitude of functions for the town,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales ensured funding for the facility which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Board member Gonzales said that the new facility will usher in further development in the town as it can now host big public and private events.