P7.6M Capitol project brings clean water to coastal village

The provincial government of Pampanga said it has completed a P7.6-million project that provides clean water to more than 580 families in Barangay Bancal Pugad, Lubao town.

The Capitol said the project was implemented to address the lack of reliable water supply in the coastal barangay.

Through the new system, households now receive continuous water service directly from faucets, reducing the residents' dependence on manual water fetching and hand pumps.

Provincial Engineering Office records states that the project started in June 2025 and sources water from a deep well powered by electricity.

Some 190 out of 250 households in the barangay have been installed with individual water meters.

The remaining households are scheduled for installation.

The Capitol reported that around 80 to 90 percent of households are already being served by the system.

To ensure sustainability, backup facilities were put up to maintain water supply during power interruptions.

The provincial government noted that water system projects are being implemented in other coastal barangays in Pampanga.

It added that water quality testing continues to ensure that the supply meets standards for safe and potable water.