P78.4M CSF expanded bike lanes inaugurated

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Public Works and Highways Region III (DPWH-3), and the city government here on Monday inaugurated the expanded bike lanes covering selected roads in the city.

DPWH-3 Maintenance Engineer Marisa L. Miguel said the bike lane network project spans 37.50 kilometers in both ways.

It covers seven selected roads in the city, including Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA), Capitol Boulevard (San Fernando - Lubao Road), Lazatin Boulevard (Northwest Diversion Road), and Manila North Road.

The protected and illuminated bike lane is expected to benefit over 332,000 residents by promoting non-motorized vehicles like bicycles to create a greener, healthier, and more connected city.

DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the bike lane project has funding of P78.4-million under the agency’s active transport program.

“Binibigyan ng DOTr ng priority 'yung mga recipients ng active transport kasi sila po ay talagang kailangang tulungan (We are prioritizing recipients of active transport because they do need our help),” he said.

Bautista urged the Land Transportation Office, the Philippine National Police, and local government units to strictly enforce active transport measures, including the proper use of bike lanes.

“Kailangan siguro tamang enforcement para magamit natin nang maayos ang ating mga bike lanes,” he said.

Bautista added that the use of active transportation will reduce vehicular congestion as well as have health benefits for those who adopt it.