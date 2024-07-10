P9.3M 'uncertified' appliances seized

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) seized P9.3 million worth of "uncertified" appliances from two warehouses in Plaridel, Bulacan on July 3.

The DTI said that 9,428 non-compliant items, mostly household appliances, were seized during an inspection of the two warehouses conducted by the agency's Task Force Kalasag.

The DTI said the operation was conducted in partnership with the Business Permit and Licensing Office of the Municipality of Plaridel.

The inspection was prompted by efforts to verify a consumer complaint.

The products seized from the first warehouses were 656 units of unbranded and uncertified items worth P638,852, which include helmets and visors, electric rice cookers, self-ballasted LED lamps, extension cord sets, and electric food mixers.

Products confiscated from the second warehouse consisted of 8,772 units of confiscated non-compliant electric rice cookers, induction cookers, electric ovens, electric blenders, washing machines, electric fans, and electric multi-cookers worth P8.7 million.

The DTI said the products lacked the required Philippine Standard (PS) Marks and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) Stickers, violating Republic Act (RA) No. 4109 or the Products Standards Law and Department Administrative Order No. 02, Series of 2007 on the PS Certification Mark Scheme.

“Such uncertified products pose a heightened risk of faulty electrical wiring, potentially leading to electrical and fire hazards. Let us not be swayed by low prices which could result in costly, if not deadly injuries,” the DTI said.

Since the nationwide enforcement of the DTI Task Force Kalasag in April 2024, a total of 21,829 units of non-compliant and uncertified household appliances amounting to P18.1 million have already been removed from the market.

The DTI urged the public to report any retailers, distributors, or manufacturers selling uncertified items through the Consumer Care Hotline at DTI (1-384) or by emailing consumercare@dti.gov.ph.