P98.9-M Porac road completed

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced the completion of an access road leading to the new municipal hall in Barangay Cangatba, Porac town.

DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, citing a report from DPWH Region III Director Roseller A. Tolentino, said the 860-meter road project was implemented by the Pampanga 2nd District Engineering Office.

He added that the project has a funding of ?98.9-million under the 2024 General Appropriations Act.

“With the improved road access, government services at the New Porac Municipal Hall are now more reachable for residents, paving the way for better governance, stronger local commerce, and a more connected Porac,” Bonoan said.

He added that the project is part of the administration’s Bagong Pilipinas vision of building better infrastructure to promote inclusive growth, spur local economies, and improve delivery of public service.