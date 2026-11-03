P99.4-M ketamine seized at Clark port

Nearly P100 million worth of ketamine was seized at the Port of Clark recently, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) reported Tuesday, November 2.

The operation, conducted by the BOC-Port of Clark in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), resulted in the seizure of two shipments containing a total of 19.89 kilograms of suspected illegal drugs.

The shipments, which originated from Switzerland and Amsterdam, were intercepted on October 22, 2026 following physical inspections prompted by information from the PDEA Airport Interdiction Unit.

The first shipment, weighing 9,882 grams and consigned to Mandaluyong City, was declared as roasted coffee beans, a coffee machine and coffee-making equipment.

The second shipment, weighing 10,007 grams and bound for Montalban, Rizal, was declared as sodium bicarbonate cleaning powder.

PDEA laboratory tests confirmed that both seized substances tested positive for ketamine, a dangerous drug regulated under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended.

Jairus S. Reyes, BOC-Port of Clark District Collector, said the bureau intensifies inspections as the volume of parcels increase during the holiday season.

“Inaasahan nating dadami ang mga parcel na darating sa pamamagitan ng air express carriers. Kaya mas paiigtingin natin ang pagsusuri sa mga dokumento at pisikal na inspeksyon, gayundin ang pagtiyak na maayos at gumagana ang ating mga X-ray machine,” Reyes said.