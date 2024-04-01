PA bares accomplishments under 'Bagong Pilipinas'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Philippine Army has bared its accomplishments under the Bagong Pilipinas direction of the Marcos, Jr. administration.

During the Army's 127th Founding Anniversary celebration at Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac, Commanding General Lieutenant General Roy Galido said that significant achievements have been made on training and education programs, reserve force management and system.

These include the recently concluded Combined Arms Training Exercise “Katihan” (CATEX), which tests the capability of the Army to move, maneuver, and sustain large-scale forces during combat operations.

CATEX is in compliance with the Department of National Defense’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept that ensures enhanced military capabilities to defend the land, air, and maritime domain.

New training facilities across the country are underway to provide a conducive training environment for candidate soldiers and Army officers.

In terms of reserve force management, emphasis has been put on firm leadership guidance for Army reserve forces.

Galido assured that the Army will employ the values of prudence, discipline and excellence in performing and delivering its mandate.

He added that the PA is committed to adopting new security challenges.

The efforts are aimed to develop an agile and precise Army that is capable of defending the country and its people against any threat, Galido said.