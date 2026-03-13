Pampanga reaffirms stable internal peace, security status

Provincial government officials of Pampanga on Friday have signed a joint declaration reaffirming the State of Stable Internal Peace and Security (SSIPS) in the province.

Governor Lilia Pineda led the event, ensuring the continued peace and order amid existing economic and security challenges.

The governor expressed gratitude for the approval of the Pampanga Peace Alliance Framework and the full support of various government agencies.

She emphasized that collective action is essential to maintain a safe and stable community for every Kapampangan.

The Provincial Capitol worked together with the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the SSIPS declaration.

These agencies pledged to strengthen close coordination to protect communities from any potential threats.

Pineda, who also serves as chair of the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and Provincial Anti Drug Abuse Council (PADAC), explained that the current crisis is not only a matter of security.

“The crisis today is not just about rising fuel prices. It also involves jobs and the cost of food. We are all involved. When poverty becomes a problem, peace is also affected, which is why we need to have a Plan B,” Pineda said.

With the continuous increase in petroleum product prices, Kapampangans are feeling its domino effect on livelihoods.

When family expenses rise and job opportunities shrink, communities become more vulnerable to various social problems, the governor said.

The resolution, which was signed by provincial government, police and military officials, emphasized transparency and accountability; stronger inter-agency cooperation; and active participation of local government units, peace and order councils, and civil society organizations to maintain order and promote inclusive development.

Joining the governor at the meeting were Vice Governor and PPOC-PADAC Vice Chairman Dennis “Delta” Pineda; Second District Board Member and Peace and Order Committee Chairperson Claire Lim; First District Board Members Cherry Manalo and Christian Halili; Executive Assistant Angelina Blanco, mayors; and representatives different agencies and offices.

(Via Gerald Gloton, Daniel Ombina / Pampanga PIO)