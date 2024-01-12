Pact for NLEX Sto Tomas interchange opening forged

SANTO TOMAS -- Government agencies have forged an agreement with the NLEX Corporation for the opening of the Santo Tomas interchange in Pampanga.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Rogelio Singson, Toll Regulatory Board Executive Director Alvin Carullo, Department of Public Works and Highways Region III Assistant Regional Director Melquiades Sto. Domingo, fourth district Representative Anna York Bondoc, and Sto. Tomas Mayor Johnny Sambo led the MOA signing held at the municipal hall here.

Singson said the forthcoming opening of NLEX Sto. Tomas interchange is part of the company's goal of enhancing mobility and offering convenience to the motoring public.

He said the NLEX toll plaza in San Fernando is already congested and the opening of Sto. Tomas interchange will help ease the travel of motorists.

"Aside from decongesting the San Fernando interchange, the Sto. Tomas toll is very critical because it will provide access to other areas in Pampanga," Singson said.

Bondoc said the opening of NLEX Sto. Tomas interchange will spur development in Sto. Tomas and nearby towns of Minalin, Macabebe, Masantol, Lubao and Guagua.

"The impending development will not be concentrated in Sto. Tomas because we have the Pampanga Circumferential Road which will provide direct access going to Lubao, Guagua, Porac going to Angeles City on the left side, while the towns of San Simon going to Sta. Ana, Arayat and Candaba will be accessible on the right side," she said.

Sambo said an influx of investors bringing local employment opportunities is expected once the NLEX Sto. Tomas toll is inaugurated.

"We are very excited and ready with the progress that is about to come in our municipality because of the opening of NLEX Sto. Tomas interchange. We have worked hard to make this dream become a reality and we are very grateful with the support we are receiving as we move closer to achieving this," he said.

The NLEX Sto. Tomas Interchange will be located in Barangay Sto. Rosario Pau here which is accessible via the McArthur Highway.