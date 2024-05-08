'Padyak', frisbee tilt jumpstart Pyestang Fernandino 2024

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Two sporting events jumpstarted the month-long celebration of Pyestang Fernandino 2024 here.

On May 4, 2024, cyclists from the City of San Fernando and neighboring towns of Mexico, Minalin, and Sto. Tomas, participated in the "Cycling Caravan: Padyak for Health and Nature," a health and environmental management and protection agenda of the local government, under the leadership of Mayor Vilma Caluag.

The "padyak" caravan started at City Hall, passed through several barangays and MacArthur Highway to Telabastagan, and finished at Heroes Hall.

The event covered almost 50 kilometres and

at the finish line, the cyclists were given cycling gears, food and drinks, and certificates of participation.

On May 5, 2024, students from public schools in the city joined this year’s Ultimate Fernandino Frisbee Competition at the Republic Central Colleges-Baliti San Fernando extension.

From the 12 competing teams, Northville Elementary School emerged champion in Category A; Pampanga High School in Category B;and Nuestra Senora Del Pilar Integrated School named as Most Spirited Team.

The competition is a regular program of the local frisbee team.

The contest aims to increase the number of youth members in the frisbee community and help boost the sports agenda of the city government.

This year's celebration of Pyestang Fernandino will feature 44 events, including the Mutya Ning San Fernando, trade fairs, clean-up drive, and Kayabe Fest among others.