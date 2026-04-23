PAF lauded for fielding Team in Tour of Luzon

The Organizing Committee of the MPTC Tour of Luzon 2026 expressed its appreciation to the Philippine Air Force (PAF) for its commitment to field a cycling team for this year’s race.

The PAF has long been a pillar of Philippine cycling, producing riders who have consistently emerged as champions and strong contenders throughout the Tour’s storied history, including 1998 Marlboro Centennial Tour champion and veteran national team member, Warren Davadilla.

Amid prevailing challenges, the Philippine Air Force has formally withdrawn from participation in the 2026 Tour, citing recent government operational guidelines in response to the country’s fuel crisis.

The MPTC Tour of Luzon acknowledged the decision and conveyed its full support for the PAF’s compliance with these measures

The race committee added that it stands with the nation as it navigates the challenge.

The organizers also thanked Head Coach Warren Davadilla, the Philippine Air Force Cycling Team, and the entire organization for their continued trust, shared passion for cycling, and significant contributions to the development of the sport both locally and internationally.

They expressed optimism that PAF will return to the Tour of Luzon next year, "stronger than ever."

"See you next year Guardians of our Precious Skies, Bearers of Hope," the tour committee said. (Via MPTC TOL)