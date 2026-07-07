PAF sends contingent in Pitch Black 2026

Lieutenant General Arthur M. Cordura, Commanding General of the Philippine Air Force presides over the Talk-to-Troops and Send-Off Ceremony on Monday, July 6, 2026 at Basa Air Base in Floridablanca, Pampanga for the contingent in Exercise Pitch Black 2026.

The PAF reaffirmed its commitment to enhance interoperability, operational readiness, and professional excellence.

The delegation, composed of personnel from various units, is supported by PAF air assets.

The group will participate in one of the world's premier multinational air combat exercises hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force.

The Air Force said the exercise provides a valuable platform for advanced air operations training, knowledge exchange, and enhancement of joint and combined operational capabilities in a complex multinational environment.

"Exercise Pitch Black offers a significant opportunity to strengthen interoperability, enhance operational readiness, and improve coalition air operations alongside partner nations," the PAF said.

The program is expected to contribute to the PAF's capability development and support its mission of protecting the nation and serving the Filipino people. (RGN)