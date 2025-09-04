PAF strengthens reserve units for security, disaster response

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is intensifying its recruitment and training efforts to strengthen its reserve force for internal and external security and disaster response.

Colonel Marc Anthony A. Yambing, commanding general of the 2nd Air Reserve Center (ARCen), said the Air Force Reserve Command continues to administer training and development programs for reservists.

Yambing said that the PAF is also expanding its recruitment platforms through social media, official websites, and regular public exhibits.

“The Air Force maintains 20 percent of the total force for internal and external security, roughly 20,000 personnel. At present, we have about 3,600 active reservists,” Col. Yambing said.

He added that the PAF also maintains a citizens’ armed component composed of ready and standby reserves.

“We have a standby reserve from ROTC training and those who have undergone basic citizen military training amounting to around 97,000,” he said.

The Air Force Reserve Command also oversees Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) programs in several schools, which serve as platforms for recruitment.

Beyond defense readiness, Yambing said reservists play a crucial role during peacetime, particularly in humanitarian missions.

“Reservists also serve during peace time in disaster assistance and response missions," he said.

Applicants to the reserve force must be Filipino citizens, at least 18 years old, physically and mentally fit, and at least a high school graduate.