PAF turns over 3 aircraft, opens hangar in Clark

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) inaugurated its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Hangar 1 Facility and held a turnover ceremony for SF-260FH Aircraft No. 041 and T41D Aircraft Nos. 955 and 959 on Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at Clark Air Base.

The event was led by Lieutenant General Arthur M. Cordura, Commanding General of the PAF.

In his message, Cordura emphasized that the new facility and the aircraft that underwent required maintenance and inspection are part of the PAF’s efforts to strengthen its systems, infrastructure, and capabilities to ensure readiness for missions.

He added that every facility, aircraft, and system contributes to maintaining an agile and capable PAF that can respond to the country’s defense and security needs.