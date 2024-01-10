PAF units in Clark set to transfer to NCC

CLARK FREEPORT -- Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua "Jake" Bingcang said the transfer of the Philippine Air Force units from this Freeport to New Clark City will start soon.

The BCDA chief revealed this during a conference with the Pampanga Press Club at Swissotel Clark on Tuesday.

Bingcang said that site development works for the 85-hectare land inside the New Clark City for the initial transfer of the Philippine Airforce (PAF) is set to start.

For initial site development, the official said the government will be spending P700 million for the buildings and other works reaching some P3 billion.

Bingcang added that BCDA will be constructing ultra-modern facilities for the PAF.

"We think within three years we could transfer them (PAF units) and it will free up a lot of areas," Bingcang said.

He added that the development plan will prioritize the housing for PAF before proceeding with the planning and development of another 200 hectares which will include a second runway for Clark International Airport.

Bingcang said the design will also segregate the civilian operations of the airport and those for the military.

PAF operational facilities, will be located in the OMNI area, according to the BCDA head.

Currently, the PAF occupies some 300 hectares within the Clark Freeport with some 200 hectares used for operational facilities and another 100 hectares for housing.