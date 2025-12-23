'Pag-Abot Center' opens at Capitol compound

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has opened a Pag-Abot Center inside the Capitol Compound on Tuesday, December 22.

The new facility is dedicated to assist homeless individuals and other vulnerable sectors.

The inauguration was led by Rex Gatchalian, DSWD Secretary; Lilia Pineda, Governor of Pampanga; and DSWD Region III Director Venus Rebuldela.

Also present in the event were Board Members Kaye Naguit and Fritzie David Dizon.

The Pag-Abot Center serves as a temporary shelter and service hub for street children, and persons rescued during anti-mendicancy and rescue operations, as well as persons needing immediate assistance.

Housed within the Capitol Compound, the facility provide food and basic necessities, medical and psychosocial services, and case assessment and management.

The center also facilitates referrals to education, livelihood programs, or long-term shelter, and conducts family tracing and reintegration when feasible.

The DSWD said the Pag-Abot Center is an initial intervention facility, offering immediate care and coordinated services to help beneficiaries transition toward safer and more stable living conditions.