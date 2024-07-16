Pag-IBIG education, health loan program launched NE

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Pag-IBIG Fund, Good Samaritan Colleges (GSC) and Immaculate Conception Medical Center of Central Luzon, Inc. (ICMC) on Monday signed a memorandum of agreement for the roll-out of health and education loans to members in Nueva Ecija province.

"HELPs" (Health and Education Loan Programs) aims to assist members in financing the education of Pag-IBIG Fund members' children and relatives with medical needs.

Pag-IBIG Fund said that most of the loan proceeds that members get from the agency are used primarily for the health and education of their children.

The agency added that it partnered with merchants or institutions that can help members finance the services they need through a loan program.

Under the agreement, partner institutions will provide discounts to members availing of HELPs. They can choose a loan term of six to 36 months with a 10.5 percent interest rate annually.

To avail of HELPs, members need to check with Pag-IBIG Fund if they have an existing loan to know if they are entitled to apply for a new one.

Qualified members should know the amount needed to settle with the partner merchant.

Members need to get an assessment from the school as part of the attachment to their loan application for education. Running bill is the required attachment for the payment of hospitalization for health loan.

Once approved, the Pag-IBIG Fund will directly transfer the loan amount to the designated bank account of the partner institution where the members can avail of services.

Pag-IBIG Fund Cabanatuan City branch partnered with GSC, which offers a 12 percent discount on tuition fees for all levels under HELPs and the agreement with ICMC provides a 10 percent discount on room rates, laboratory, cardio-pulmonary, and radiology procedures for inpatient and outpatient.