Pag-IBIG Fund boosts programs in C. Luzon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Pag-IBIG Fund on Monday announced improved programs for the agency's members in Central Luzon.

During the 24th episode of the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas of the Philippine Information Agency, Pag-IBIG Fund San Fernando Housing Business Center Department Manager Brenda Cao said the programs include multi-purpose loans, affordable housing and the voluntary Modified Pag-IBIG 2 (MP2) Savings.

From July 2022 to September 2024, the official said the agency disbursed P8.20 billion in multi-purpose loans which give members quick access to funds for everyday expenses, education costs, and other financial needs.

Some P1 billion in calamity loans, offered without processing fees or upfront interest, have been distributed, ensuring fast financial assistance for members in disaster-stricken areas, helping them recover and rebuild.

Cao added that Pag-IBIG Fund’s commitment to housing assistance remains strong, with P50.61 billion disbursed over two years to enable 46,823 members to purchase or improve their homes.

“Pag-IBIG has prioritized affordable housing by allocating P2.64 billion for Socialized Housing Loans from July 2022 to September 2024, which has benefited 5,635 members in Central Luzon. These loans offer interest rates as low as 3 percent to make homeownership more accessible to Filipinos,” she said.

The agency also continues to offer its members in Central Luzon the opportunity to save through its MP2 Savings program, which guarantees higher dividends than the Pag-IBIG Regular Savings, providing a better return on investments.

“The MP2 Savings program is designed for both Pag-IBIG Fund members with active regular savings and those who are self-employed or without formal employment. It offers flexible contributions and tax-free dividends,” Cao said.

The program allows members to save as little as P500 per month or a lump sum amount, which is locked in for a minimum of five years, earning higher dividends like 7.05 percent in 2023.

“Members can extend their participation if they wish to continue saving. This is one of the best options for our members who are looking to grow their savings safely. It is open to all Pag-IBIG Fund members, including those not currently contributing to the mandatory Pag-IBIG savings,” she said.