Pag-IBIG members urged: Avail of housing, savings loans

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Pag-IBIG Fund in Central Luzon is encouraging its members, particularly low-wage earners members, to avail of various housing and savings facilities offered under the Lotheir MP2 program.

Pag-IBIG Fund Central Luzon I Area Head Agnes Nery said in an interview that the Lotheir MP2 program is a voluntary savings facility which grows a member’s money through dividend rates bigger than the rates under the Pag-IBIG Regular Savings.

Members are allowed to open multiple accounts with just a minimum savings of P500, and grow their money as much as they want as there is also no limit to the amount that they can save.

Under the program, Pag-IBIG Fund gives its members an option to compound their annual dividends and receive it upon full withdrawal of their savings after the five-year maturity period.

Members may also choose annual pay-outs where their dividends will be credited to their savings or checking account enrolled in any of its accredited banks.

They may also opt to enroll or register for another new account after five years.

Minimum wage earners and low-income workers may also avail of the program for the purchase of a residential lot, house and lot, townhouse, or condominium unit; and construction or improvement of a house.

Members who will avail of the loan will enjoy a subsidized rate of three percent per annum for home loans of up to P580,000 for socialized subdivision projects, and up to P750,000 for socialized condominium projects.

Monthly payments go as low as P2,445 and terms as long as 30 years.

To apply for the Pag-IBIG MP2 savings program, members may visit the nearest Pag-IBIG branch and submit the accomplished application form found in the Pag-IBIG website or access the MP2 enrolment page at https://www.pagibigfundservices.com/MP2Enrollment/.

To apply for the Affordable Housing Loan program, members may go to the Pag-IBIG Fund office nearest them or apply online via https://www.pagibigfundservices.com/virtualpagibig/HL/Reminder.aspx.