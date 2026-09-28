PAGCOR, Capitol sign pact for PSU Floridablanca classrooms

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Chairman Alejandro H. Tengco signed a memorandum of agreement for the construction of a three-storey academic building at the Pampanga State University (PSU)–Floridablanca Campus.

The ceremonial signing was held at the PAGCOR office and attended by Education Secretary Sonny Angara and representatives of Pampanga State University, led by President Enrique G. Baking.

Under the agreement, a three-story building with 12 classrooms will be constructed at the PSU–Floridablanca Campus.

The project also include equipment needed by students and teachers, according to the provincial government.

The project is part of PAGCOR’s initiative to help address the need for additional classrooms and educational facilities in the country.

The provincial government said the new facility is expected to provide additional learning space for students at the Floridablanca campus and help address the campus’ requirements.

Pineda said the project is expected to contribute to an improved learning environment and expand access to educational opportunities for students in Floridablanca and nearby areas.