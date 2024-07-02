PAL resumes Clark-Batanes flights

CLARK FREEPORT — Philippines Airlines (PAL) has relaunched its Clark-Basco, Batanes flights yesterday, July 2.

A ceremonial send-off of passengers and a water canon salute over the aircraft was held yesterday at the Clark International Airport (CRK) to mark the resumption of the flights to the northern destination.

PAL Express President Rabbi Vincent Ang, expressed hope that they can fly passengers to one of the most sought-after destinations in the country today.

“We all know that Batanes is part of the bucket list of many travelers today and we hope that PAL will be part of their journey,” he said.

Also present during the event were LIPAD President and Chief Executive Officer Noel Manankil, and Clark Development Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Agnes Devanadera.

The Clark-Basco, Batanes flights are scheduled every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The aircraft departs from Clark at 11 pm and arrives in Basco Airport (BSO) at 12:35pm.

The return trip from Basco is scheduled at 1 pm and the arrival at CRK is at 2:35 pm.