Palace: ASEAN summit preparations ‘all systems go’

MANILA – Malacañang on Thursday said preparations for the Philippines’ hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders’ Summit are on track, with all systems in place ahead of the regional leaders’ gathering in Cebu.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Executive Secretary Ralph Recto has already briefed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on the status of preparations.

“All systems go po. Handa po tayo (All systems go. We are ready),” Castro said in a press briefing.

She said adjustments are being considered for some meetings, including the possible shift of certain sessions to a virtual format, amid proposals to streamline activities as part of government austerity measures.

Marcos earlier said the summit would proceed as scheduled despite challenges caused by the Middle East crisis, although it will be conducted as a “barebones” event focusing on key issues such as energy supply, food security, and migrant workers.

The President said he had consulted with fellow leaders, who agreed to push through with the summit.

The Palace earlier said 650 ministerial and senior official meetings that the Philippines was supposed to host would instead be conducted online.

ASEAN leaders are expected to join the Leaders’ Summit on May 7 to 8 in Cebu. Meanwhile, the ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings are set in Manila later this year.

Castro also dismissed concerns that domestic political developments would affect the country’s hosting.

“Hindi po ito makakaapekto sa Pangulo (This will not affect the President),” she said, referring to issues involving Vice President Sara Duterte and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. (PNA)