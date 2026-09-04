Palace respects QC court’s issuance of arrest warrant vs VP Sara

MANILA – Malacañang said Friday it respects the decision of a Quezon City court to issue a warrant of arrest against Vice President Sara Duterte in connection with the grave threats charges stemming from her remarks against President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“Ginagalang ng Palasyo ang anumang desisyon o kautusan ng korte (The Palace respects any decision of or directive from the court),” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said.

Castro’s statement came after the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 98 issued an arrest warrant on three counts of grave threats.

The court set the bail for Duterte at PHP120,000 for each count.

The cases stemmed from Duterte’s statement during an online press conference in November 2024 that she had contracted someone to kill Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez, if she were killed.

The Department of Justice filed three grave threat charges against Duterte over her “assassination” remarks against the President.

Duterte’s camp earlier sought the dismissal of the cases, citing lack of jurisdiction. (PNA)