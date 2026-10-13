Palace: Signing of Pax Silica framework eyed before year-end

MANILA – Malacañang said Tuesday that the signing of a framework agreement for the planned artificial intelligence (AI) industrial hub under the US-led Pax Silica initiative is targeted before the end of the year.

This comes after the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) submitted to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. the proposed legal framework governing the use of the planned industrial park in New Clark City.

“The expected signing of the agreement is before the end of 2026,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing when asked for an update on the planned signing of the Pax Silica framework agreement.

Castro said the BCDA and its US counterpart were still discussing the details of the proposed partnership.

“BCDA has submitted to the President through proper channels the legal framework governing the use of the 1,620-hectare advanced manufacturing park in New Clark City,” she said.

“BCDA and its US Development partner continue to discuss the details of the partnership agreement.”

Castro said she had yet to confirm whether Marcos had received the proposed framework.

Pax Silica is a US-led initiative aimed at strengthening supply chains for AI, semiconductors, critical minerals and other strategic technologies. In the Philippines, it includes plans for a high-tech manufacturing and innovation hub in New Clark City under the Luzon Economic Corridor.

The proposed industrial hub is intended to position the Philippines as a key player in global technology supply chains by attracting investments in advanced manufacturing and related industries.

The BCDA has said the project could attract between USD40 billion and USD70 billion in investments and generate between 130,000 and 190,000 high-quality jobs once fully developed. (PNA)