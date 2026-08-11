Palace urges vigilance vs leptospirosis, orders DOH to be proactive

MANILA – Malacañang on Sunday urged Filipinos exposed to floodwaters to immediately seek medical consultation, as the government steps up measures against leptospirosis and other diseases that may arise from the continuing rains.

The Palace issued the call as widespread flooding was reported in Metro Manila and other regions amid continuous rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed the Department of Health (DOH) to take proactive measures against illnesses associated with prolonged rainfall and flooding.

“Basta nadikit o napalusong sa tubig baha, sinasadya man o hindi, agad na hugasan ng malinis na tubig at sabon ang katawan (If you come into contact with or wade through floodwater, whether intentionally or not, immediately wash your body with clean water and soap),” Castro said.

“Kailangan din pong kumonsulta sa pinakamalapit na health center (Immediately consult your nearest health center as well),” she added.

Consultation and doxycycline are available for free at health centers, Castro said, while cautioning that the antibiotic is not recommended for pregnant women and children aged 12 and below without proper medical assessment.

The DOH has also established Dengue Fast Lanes in its hospitals nationwide to facilitate treatment of patients suspected of having dengue.

The department is likewise preparing clean water containers or jerry cans and chlorine tablets to help ensure safe drinking water in affected communities.

Castro advised households unsure about the safety of their drinking water to boil it for two full minutes after the water reaches a rolling boil.

She also warned the public not to wait for serious symptoms such as fever, yellowing of the eyes or skin, or decreased urine output before seeking medical attention for possible leptospirosis. (PNA)